Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Trading Up 5.7%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.14. 6,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 16,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

ESVIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.