Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

EPD opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after buying an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after buying an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

