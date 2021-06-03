Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $153,283,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,936,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 133.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,246 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $5,985,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,442,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.33. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $105.84.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 25,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $2,381,580.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,154.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,064 shares of company stock worth $5,944,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

