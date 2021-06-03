Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 124.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Axos Financial worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

AX stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.48.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

