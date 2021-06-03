Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $173.62 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.35. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,795 shares of company stock worth $3,294,744. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

