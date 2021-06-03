Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $108,051,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 279,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.