Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 23,934 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

