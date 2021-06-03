Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

