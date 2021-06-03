EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 852.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.