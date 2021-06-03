Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

