Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given a C$14.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQX. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$34,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at C$3,370,790.84.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

