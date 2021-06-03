Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its price target raised by Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.27.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $2,422,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 577,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

