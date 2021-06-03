Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.22

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.22 and last traded at $78.10, with a volume of 9703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

