Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EBKDY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Erste Group Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.69.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.