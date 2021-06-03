Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.00.

RE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,591,000 after buying an additional 105,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,967 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,630. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.