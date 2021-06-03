Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Cut by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106,031 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.47. 7,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.55. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

