Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Experian (LON:EXPN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,821.43 ($36.86).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of Experian stock traded down GBX 74 ($0.97) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,657 ($34.71). The company had a trading volume of 1,228,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,651. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,671.26. The company has a market cap of £24.37 billion and a PE ratio of 43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.05. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70).

In related news, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.