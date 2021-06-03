Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives C$8.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXE. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

TSE EXE traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,926. The stock has a market capitalization of C$731.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.84. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$306.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 76.56%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

