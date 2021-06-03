F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Down to $185.43

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $185.43, but opened at $179.14. F5 Networks shares last traded at $179.28, with a volume of 943 shares traded.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,996.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total value of $322,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,687. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

