F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Down to $185.43

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $185.43, but opened at $179.14. F5 Networks shares last traded at $179.28, with a volume of 943 shares traded.
FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.93.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,996.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total value of $322,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,687. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
About F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.