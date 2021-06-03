Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,938,003 shares of company stock worth $591,503,977 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,865,766. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.78. The company has a market cap of $923.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

