Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $385.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $385.00 target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Shares of FB stock opened at $329.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $933.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total transaction of $11,646,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,938,003 shares of company stock worth $591,503,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

