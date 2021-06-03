Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Now Covered by Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $420.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $329.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.61. The firm has a market cap of $933.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total transaction of $11,646,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,938,003 shares of company stock worth $591,503,977 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

