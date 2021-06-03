Fanhua Inc. (FANH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Fanhua has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fanhua to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

FANH stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $726.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

