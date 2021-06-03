Feathercoin (FTC) Price Tops $0.0292 on Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $6.91 million and $34,115.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004534 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

