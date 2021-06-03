Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.24. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.03.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

