Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 42.80 ($0.56) on Tuesday. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.62 million and a PE ratio of -53.50.

In other Ferro-Alloy Resources news, insider Christopher Thomas bought 270,000 shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($52,913.51).

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

