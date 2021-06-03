Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

