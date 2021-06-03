Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 825 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 8,250.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

