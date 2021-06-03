Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 834.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $136.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.55 and a 1 year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

