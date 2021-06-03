Fifth Third Bancorp Has $49,000 Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 190.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,078,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $248.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $260.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.65.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

