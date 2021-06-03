Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 304 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UGI were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $83,362,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of UGI by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 41.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,233,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,580,000 after buying an additional 363,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 313,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:UGI opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

