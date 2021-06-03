Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $33,000 Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,210.6% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 157,894 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BST opened at $57.97 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $62.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

