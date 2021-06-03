Filecoin Price Up 24% This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $88.39 or 0.00228552 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.71 billion and $1.97 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00328621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.93 or 0.01186723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,635.65 or 0.99905220 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033767 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.71 or 0.01080116 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 75,926,190 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

