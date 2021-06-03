Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 96 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 34.4% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

NSC opened at $279.13 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

