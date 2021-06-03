Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 97,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.16. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.