Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,647,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,956,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 267,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $24.32 on Thursday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

