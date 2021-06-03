Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $264,000 Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.08. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $331,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,376.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,325.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,787 shares of company stock worth $3,091,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

RGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.