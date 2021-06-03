Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $229,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after acquiring an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,009 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 748,255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $183.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.35. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $111.46 and a twelve month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

