Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $247,000 Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $18,416,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.76. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.61.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

In related news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 24,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total transaction of $2,362,016.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,076,519.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 722,611 shares of company stock valued at $69,071,822 over the last ninety days.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

