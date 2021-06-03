Financial Contrast: GoodRx (GDRX) and The Competition

GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) is one of 111 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GoodRx to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GoodRx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 7 8 0 2.44 GoodRx Competitors 613 2945 4465 87 2.50

GoodRx presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.55%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 20.69%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $550.70 million -$293.62 million -41.16 GoodRx Competitors $1.09 billion $3.57 million 23.66

GoodRx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A GoodRx Competitors -25.99% -1,860.39% -9.22%

Summary

GoodRx competitors beat GoodRx on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

