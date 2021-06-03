Financial Survey: Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) & Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

75.0% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Preferred Bank and Macatawa Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $220.32 million 4.59 $69.47 million $4.65 14.44 Macatawa Bank $91.20 million 3.54 $30.17 million N/A N/A

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Preferred Bank and Macatawa Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Preferred Bank presently has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.14%. Given Preferred Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 34.42% 14.49% 1.44% Macatawa Bank 34.82% 13.34% 1.22%

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Preferred Bank pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Macatawa Bank on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures, as well as equipment financing and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, export financing, bills purchase programs, and acceptances/trust receipt financing products, as well as standby letters of credit. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. As of December 31, 2020, it had thirteen full-service branch offices in Alhambra, Arcadia, Century City, City of Industry, Diamond Bar, Los Angeles, Pico Rivera, San Francisco, Tarzana, Torrance, and Irvine, California; and Flushing, New York. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust and brokerage, and ecommerce services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. As of January 28, 2021, the company had 26 full-service branches in Kent, Ottawa, and northern Allegan counties, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

