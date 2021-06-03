FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Trading Up 3.9%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSRX)

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

