FIO Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.97 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $42.97 million and $3.58 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000203 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002454 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 761,748,165 coins and its circulating supply is 239,901,613 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

