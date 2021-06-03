First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $96,533.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,384.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $47.54 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

