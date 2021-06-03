First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88.

