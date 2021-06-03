Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2,947.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,635 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 3.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,839,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,132,000 after buying an additional 114,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $594,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.52. 40,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.