Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,603 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDVV traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 139,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,013. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95.

