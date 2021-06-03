Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $24.92 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 5.8% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $24,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 198,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 603.7% in the first quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,482. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.33.

