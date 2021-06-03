Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,825,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.65. The company had a trading volume of 72,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,554,963. The stock has a market cap of $319.14 billion, a PE ratio of -70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.15.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.