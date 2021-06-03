Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 4,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 67,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

About Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME)

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

